Local CEO Inducted into Alma Mater’s Hall of Fame

(FROM LEFT TO RIGHT): Rodney Rogers, president of Bowling Green State University (BGSU); David Hainline, CEO of CSI DMC and Raymond Braun, dean of college of business at BGSU (Photo: Courtesy CSI DMC)

David Hainline, CEO of CSI DMC, headquartered in Falls Church, was recently inducted into the Paul J. Hooker Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership Hall of Fame at Bowling Green State University (BGSU) in Bowling Green, Ohio. This recognition honors BGSU alumni who have been successful in founding and leading businesses tenured for five years or more. The Paul J. Hooker Center is one of only 20 centers worldwide that is formally recognized by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.



Recognized not just for his entrepreneurial success with CSI DMC, Hainline was also congratulated for giving back to BGSU through both scholarship and internship opportunities for current BGSU students. Hainline and other CSI DMC executives crafted an innovative event management and entrepreneurship course, created specifically for BGSU, which was offered for eight weeks in 2018 and included guest speakers from CSI DMC.



“David’s guidance and leadership of CSI DMC is one of the reasons we’ve grown exponentially in the past few years,” said Amberlee Huggins, president and chief marketing officer of CSI DMC Washington, D.C. “We’re so excited to see him inducted into this prestigious group at BGSU.”



For more information on CSI DMC, go to www.csi-dmc.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments