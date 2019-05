Barnes & Noble has opened a new small footprint store at 2921 District Avenue in the Mosaic in Merrifield. The 8,300 SF store will carry 24,000 titles along with a selection of games, stationery, and gift items. It will also include a café with Starbucks products. The new smaller prototype is more community focused and will host events with local authors. For more information, visit www.barnesandnoble.com.

