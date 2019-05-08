City of F.C. Rite Aid Closing

The Rite Aid located at 1003 W. Broad Street, is closing June 4. This location was one of the select Rite Aid stores purchased by Walgreens which has decided to shutter the store, despite recently converting the pharmacy.

Select merchandise is now 50 percent off. The store will re-open three days later for a 12-day liquidation sale during which remaining merchandise will be 50–70 percent off, and down to 90 percent off the final two days.

Store hours are 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Pharmacy hours are 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. For more information, call 703-241-5031.

