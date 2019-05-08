F.C. Council Goes on Record for Schools’ Anti-Defamation Action

The Falls Church City Council at its work session went on record Monday night to commend the Falls Church School System’s “quick action” taken to address an incident of an anti-Semitic message found in a school bathroom.

In a statement introduced by Mayor David Tarter, the Council noted, “Last Thursday marked Holocaust Remembrance Day and was a reminder to all of us that learning and teaching the history of the Holocaust offers an opportunity to reflect on the moral responsibilities of individuals, societies and governments. The City Council stands by the Falls Church City Public Schools’ work to build a school system that is fair, equitable, safe and secure for every student. We reaffirm our commitment to the values of equality, inclusion and diversity throughout our city, for the school community and beyond.”

