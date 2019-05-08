F.C. Schools Formally Adopt FY20 Budget

The Falls Church School Board unanimously approved a $52.1 million revenue and spending plan for the Fiscal Year 2020. The budget is within the Falls Church general government’s budget guidance of two percent and provides a salary step for qualified staff, plus one percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) for all employees. Also, substitute teachers will receive a $2 per hour increase.
The components are all the same as the School Board adopted in February and the F.C. City Council funded with its FY 2020 budget adopted last month.