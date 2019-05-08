Karma Yoga Leasing Former Dancing Mind Space

Karma Yoga and Wellness has leased the space formerly occupied by Dancing Mind, which shuttered its doors at the end of March, at 929 W. Broad Street.

Owned and operated by former Dancing Mind manager Olivia Jeffers and her family, Karma Yoga will offer affordable Baptiste-style vinyasa classes as well as Yin Yoga, HIIT, Tai Chi and Qigong. They are honoring Dancing Mind passes, and raising funds through an art auction to pay Dancing Mind staff who were not paid when the studio closed. They are currently looking to partner with local artists and wellness professionals in the fields of nutrition, acupuncture, and massage; please email olivia@karma.yoga.

Classes are currently being offered and a grand opening will be held Saturday, May 18, which will include free yoga classes and tai chi demonstrations through the weekend. For more information, visit www.karma.yoga.

