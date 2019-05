The elite European soccer academy, Olympiacos Soccer Club DC, which is located in Falls Church, is holding tryouts for 2019-20 teams on Monday, May 13 and Wednesday, May 15 at Pine Ridge Park (rear turf field) 3401 Woodburn Road in Annandale. Players 8-14 years are invited to try out. Visit OlympiacosDC.com for details and registration information.

