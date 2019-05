The Falls Church City Schools’ International Baccalaureate Art Show is on the stage in the auditorium at George Mason High School through school hours on Friday, May 10.

The public is invited to view the show tonight from 7 – 9 p.m. when light refreshments will be served. The schools have issued a welcome to the public “to enjoy the students’ paintings, drawings, prints, photography, and sculptures.”

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments