Local Organization, Falls Church High Partner Up

The Arlington Boulevard Community Development Organization (ABCD) and Kingsley Commons Townhouses have partnered with Falls Church High School (FCHS) on two initiatives. “It’s Never Too Late to Succeed” program and the “Senior Dues Assistance” program are both helping students at FCHS achieve goals and succeed.



Attendance has become an issue for the Kingsley Commons community and FCHS. The program, “It’s Never Too Late to Succeed,” helps students from Kingsley Commons and Kingsley Park improve their low attendance rates. ABCD and Kingsley offer gift card incentives for the students who keep their absences to a minimum. The program began in January, and so far, 57 percent of the students in the Kingsley Community identified with absentee issues have improved their attendance to less than 10 percent. These students receive gift cards each month. After three months, they can receive a larger gift card amount. This program will continue through June 2019 and will begin again in the Fall of 2019, if needed.



The second initiative is the “Senior Dues Assistance” program. ABCD and FCHS identified 26 graduating seniors from Kingsley Commons and Kingsley Park community to help fund their senior dues. The senior dues, which are $100 per student, include cap and gown and senior picnic. ABCD provided a 50 percent scholarship for these 26 students.



ABCD is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing educational and community involvement opportunities to underserved children and families in the Arlington Boulevard corridor of Falls Church. Located at Kingsley Commons, ABCD works with Community Technology Program (KCCTP) providing homework assistance and access to computers for children of all ages. ABCD also has a Family Resource Center with adult English and citizenship classes, youth soccer, Girls on the Run and summer camps.



For more information, visit arlingtonblvdcommunity.org and kingsleycommons.com.

