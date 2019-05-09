Marshall HS Students Win Construction Competition

The Marshall High Architecture, Construction, Engineering (ACE) Mentor team presented its capstone garden shed project to a panel of judges at the ACE DC student presentation night and competition and took home the first place trophy. The judges commented on how the team broke the mold by implementing the construction phase in their areas of focus while designing and constructing a new native species garden shed.



In addition to the team’s success, two seniors won a $4,000 annual scholarship through the program. Team members are Tala Toubassi, Iain MacKeith, David Guzman-Kern, Rachael South, Andrew Ghusn, Catherine Davey, Connor Sandall and Joud Al Kallas.

