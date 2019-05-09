Scout Group Donates Drones To Henderson Middle

Scouts BSA Troop 1996 held its regular, Monday night meetings at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School, and as a way to say thank you, the troop donated six drones to the school’s STEAM and Science programs. Scouts and leaders presented the gifts to Career & Technical Education Teacher Steve Erick, who will also use the drones in his classes. The troop has volunteered with numerous projects around the school this year, in addition to focusing service hours in the Falls Church community. For more information about BSA Troop 1996, visit troop1996.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments