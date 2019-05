(Image: Digital Design & Imaging Service, www.AirPhotosLIVE.com)

An aerial view of the construction of Falls Church’s emerging Founders Row development surrounded by W. Broad St., N. West St. and the W&OD trail. The dashed lines at the center of the image indicate the general location of the development’s future central interior street.

The stitched panoramic image was captured by Digital Design & Imaging Service’s unmanned tethered surveillance balloon 500 feet above ground level on April 17 at 8:10 a.m.

