Code Ninjas Opening This Month in Lincoln at Tinner Hill

Code Ninjas will soon open in the Lincoln at Tinner Hill Building located at 510 S. Washington Street, Suite F. Code Ninjas is the fastest growing national children’s coding franchise which teaches children 7 – 14 computer coding and problem-solving skills through a game based curriculum.

Now accepting enrollments, the Falls Church franchise is owned by local entrepreneurs Laura Fisher and David Ryan. Prior to Code Ninjas, Ryan managed research and development projects as a defense contractor, following 23 years of service in the Navy while Fisher is a communications professional with more than 20 years’ experience with Edelman Public Relations, American Bankers Association and currently VOX Global.

A grand opening event will take place Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.codeninjas.com.

