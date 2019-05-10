Crime Report: Car Break-Ins Return

A spate of car beak-ins return to the crime report this week with four incidents reported by City of Falls Church police.

Items were taken from a vehicle parked at the Hilton Garden Inn, one parked in a driveway on W. Greenway, a vehicle parked on W. Anndandale and from a vehicle parked in a driveway on S. West St.

Additional crimes include a 34-year-old Falls Church woman arrested for marijuana distribution, a 39-year-old arrested for destruction of property and public drunkeness at 7-Eleven, and there were two hit and runs.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: April 29 – May 5, 2019

Hit and Run, 1100 blk W Broad St, Apr 29, 5:14 PM, a silver Chevrolet Cruze traveling east bound was struck by a gray SUV which left the scene.

Larceny from Vehicle, 706 W Broad St (Hilton Garden Inn), between 2:00 PM, Apr 29 and 7:42 AM, Apr 30, items of value were taken from a vehicle.

Investigation continues. Drug/Narcotic Violation, 205 Park Ave (Northside Social), May 1, 10:24 PM, a male, 46, of Winchester, VA, was arrested for Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Identity Theft, 500 Roosevelt Blvd (Roosevelt Towers), May 2, 10:06 AM, an incident of identity theft was reported.

Narcotics Violation, 455 S Maple Ave (Lincoln at Tinner Hill), May 2, 8:01 PM, a female, 34, of Falls Church was arrested for Distribution of Marijuana.

Destruction of Property/Drunk in Public, 201 S Washington St (7-11), May 2, 11:10 PM, a male, 39, of no fixed address, was arrested for Destruction of Property and Drunk in Public.

Larceny from Vehicle, 100 blk W Greenway Blvd, between 9 PM, May 2 and 7:30 AM, May 3, an item of value was taken from a vehicle parked in a driveway.

Larceny from Vehicle, 200 blk W Annandale Rd, 7:00 AM, May 3, items of value were taken from an unsecured vehicle parked on the street.

Larceny from Vehicle, 200 blk S West St, between 8 PM, May 2 and 7:53 AM, May 3, items of value were taken from an unsecured vehicle parked in a driveway Fraud-Impersonation, 200 blk Grove Ave, May 3, 3:35 PM, an incident of fraud was reported.

Hit and Run, 6795 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center), May 3, between noon and 4 PM, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 400 blk S Maple Ave, May 4, 9:26 AM, following a traffic stop, a male, 26, of Clinton, MD, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments