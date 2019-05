(Photo: FCCPS Photo/Carol Sly)

ON MONDAY , George Mason High School senior Jack Felgar committed to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point in the Class of 2023 and play for the Army Sprint Football Team. Felgar was a standout varsity football player and wrestler for four years at Mason. Felgar was nominated by Congressman Don Beyer and Senator Mark Warner to attend West Point.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments