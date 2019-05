(Photo: Jody Fellows)

NEWS-PRESS MANAGING EDITOR Jody Fellows and wife, Megan, welcomed the newest member of the Fellows family to the world last Tuesday night. Nora Holly, born at 9:36 p.m. on April 30 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, was eagerly greeted by her sisters, Juliette (right) and Eve, two days later.

