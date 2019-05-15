12 Consecutive Wins Has Mason Boys Blazing Way Into Postseason

THERE HAVE BEEN few more jubilant moments for the Mustangs this season than when senior defender Mile Lankford (right) scored his first goal last Friday. (Photo: Carol Sly)

Cruising its way to a 12-game win streak, George Mason High School’s boys soccer team took down Madison County High School and Clarke County High School to cap off the regular season.



The wins have been piling up for Mason (14-1-1) ever since mid-March, when the team experienced its only loss at the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The Mustangs hadn’t allowed a goal since April 23 in their road meeting with Madison County and have outscored Bull Run District competition 79-1 during league play. All-in-all it’s made for a dominant regular season, and Mason head coach Frank Spinello has no concerns over the lack of a challenge sending the Mustangs into the postseason rusty.



“We’re right where we need to at this time. We’ve been getting a little better each week and that’s all we’re trying to do is get a little bit better each time we step out onto the field,” Spinello said.



Mason didn’t waste time flexing its muscles against Madison County last Friday.



Junior midfielder Alex Kryazhev found junior forward Zorhan Boston for the Mustangs’ first goal in the fifth minute. Sophomore midfielder Declan Quill followed up with a sharp pass to junior midfielder Hunter Broxsen in the 8th minute to give Mason a quick 2-0 lead.



A short quiet period preceded a double-tap from Kryazhev; one coming unassisted in the 15th minute and another Quill-to-Kryazhev connection in the 16th minute to push Mason up 4-0. Right before halftime junior midfielder Corwin Miller set up Smith Kraft for his only goal of the game to enter halftime with a five-goal lead.



Things resumed quickly for Mason right after the intermission. Junior midfielder Henry Brorsen assisted freshman forward Yasin Shams in the 45th minute before Shams helped Broxsen tally his second in the 47th minute. Kryazhev completed his hat trick in the 48th minute, while Quill got a hockey assist when his pass to Kraft was followed by a goal from senior forward Detsl Antezana. Freshman defender Henry Boland set up senior defender and captain Miles Lankford’s first goal of the season seconds before the game was called early to end the contest 10-0.



Against Clarke County Tuesday night, Mason’s slim 1-0 lead in the first half was blown open with five unanswered goals in the second. Boston and Shams both notched a goal and an assist apiece, while Kryazhev, Broxsen and Brorsen completed the scoring and Quill and senior forward Nicholas Wells rounded out the assists.



One thing Spinello wants to see sharpen up heading into next week is refining the team’s defensive shape. He understands Mason is on the attack so much that it’s easy to get lax defensively, but that posture won’t be acceptable against the tougher competition to come.



Mason will host a to-be-determined opponent in the Bull Run District semifinals next week.

