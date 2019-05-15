Children’s Center Holds Open House on May 18

Falls Church-McLean Children’s Center (7230 Idylwood Rd., Falls Church), a nonprofit, non-denominational preschool serving children from low- and moderate-income working families since 1968, has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), the world’s largest organization working on behalf of young children.



Fewer than 10 percent of all the nation’s estimated 7,000 child care centers, preschools and kindergartens achieve NAEYC Accreditation, which has become the sign of high-quality early childhood education, according to Kristen Johnson, senior director of Early Learning Program Accreditation.



The Children’s Center, which has openings for children ages 2-4 from low-income families for the Fall 2019, invites the public to an Open House & Early Education Expo on Saturday, May 18, from 9:30 a.m. – noon. The program is located in a dedicated wing of Fairfax County’s Public Lemon Road Elementary School. For more information, call 703-534-4907.

