F.C. Ed. Foundation Joins in Charity Golf Tournament

Interested residents can support the Falls Church Education Foundation by participating in the 16th annual Divot Charities Golf Tournament on Saturday, May 18 at Raspberry Falls Golf Club in Leesburg. FCEF is one of several charities which will benefit. The event includes green fees, golf cart, lunch, a “goodie bag” and post-event awards dinner at Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St, Falls Church) and the cost is $175 per golfer/$700 per foursome.



Participants can register for the event at divotcharities.com.



Non-golfers are welcome to participate by purchasing raffle tickets ($20 each; six for $100) with prizes including two round trip tickets to Ireland; an Apple TV and a Fitbit.

