The Falls Church Education Foundation’s Gala is on Friday, May 17. This year’s theme is “Big Easy, Little City.” The event is at the Washington Golf & Country Club (3017 N Glebe Rd, Arlington). Tickets are for sale at fcedf.ejoinme.org. Anyone that is unable to attend is asked to consider purchasing a ticket for some of the over 60 Falls Church City Public Schools staff who would enjoy the party.

