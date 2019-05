(Courtesy Photo)

FALLS CHURCH’S OWN Mike Curtin (center), director of the D.C. Central Kitchen, was joined by James Beard Award winning chef, humanitarian and long-time friend of DC Central Kitchen, Jose Andres (left), this week to do a little filming with O.A.R. lead guitarist, Richard On, for a video of their latest single, “Knocking at Your Door.”

