Amadeus Orchestra Partners With Students for New Show

Amadeus Orchestra’s Emerging Artist Program will feature young musicians just being discovered at a performance alongside the Northern Virginia Music Teachers Association (NVMTA) on Sunday, May 19 at 4 p.m. at Saint Luke’s Catholic Church (7001 Georgetown Pike, McLean).



The focus of the performance is to feature NVMTA’s 2019 competition prizewinners, who will be accompanied by Amadeus’ professional orchestra.



It’s the ultimate version of Amadeus Orchestra’s flagship side-by-side concerts in the schools.



Tickets are $40 and may be purchased at the door or online at amadeusconcerts.com. Students 17 and under and active military are admitted free of charge.



A pre-concert lecture by Music Director A. Scott Wood will begin at 3:15 p.m., 45 minutes prior to the start of the concert.



A reception will follow the concert, at which interested attendees will have the option to meet and chat with the performers and fellow concert goers.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments