Beyer Hails House Passage Of Equality Act

U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, who represents the 8th District of Virginia that includes the City of Falls Church, today issued the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Equality Act, a bill enshrining nationwide civil rights protections for LGBTQ Americans:

“This historic vote is the first time a chamber of Congress has passed comprehensive civil rights protections for LGBTQ people. No one should be discriminated against for the person they love or their gender identity and today we took a big step to making that a reality. Today House Democrats kept their promise to fight for all Americans, and I am proud to stand with my Democratic colleagues to pass this long overdue legislation. I urge the Senate to pass this bill as soon as possible to ensure LGBTQ people are finally protected under the United States’ civil rights laws.”

