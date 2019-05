The Dulin Music Ministry at Dulin United Methodist Church (513 E. Broad St., Falls Church) will be having its spring concert, titled “Through the Eras” on Sunday, May 19 at 4 p.m.



For more information on the concert, visit dulinchurch.org and click on the “Special Events” tab or contact Dulin’s director of music ministries, Benjamin Bugaile, at music@dulinchurch.org.

