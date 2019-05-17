Marshall Athletes Commit for College

(Photo: Courtesy Kathleen Veoni)

MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT ATHLETES celebrated their collegiate athletic commitments as a group recently, with the following students competing at the next level (from left to right): Natalie Bardach (Cross Country/Track) – University of Virginia; Coleman Blakeley (Football) – Millersville University; Tanner Hughes (Football) – Central Missouri College; Connor Cryan (Football) – Claremont McKenna College; Zakariya Ali (Soccer) – Marymount University; Daniel Deaver (Boys Basketball) Naval Academy; Aaron Holder (Soccer) Shenandoah University; Nik Kalapasev (Football) Christopher Newport University; Ashley Fitz-Patrick (Tennis) George Mason University; Simien Johnson (Cross Country/Track) – Grambling State and Benjamin Podolny (Football) – Shenandoah University

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments