No. VA Mental Health Foundation Holds Fundraiser

The Northern Virginia Mental Health Foundation (NVMHF) is holding a silent auction and fundraiser at Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church) on Wednesday, May 22 from 5 – 8 p.m.



For this annual event Clare and Don’s is generously donating a percentage of its proceeds from the evening toward NVMHF, so interested residents are encouraged to join the foundation for dinner and drinks during allotted time window. Many silent auction items will be available for bidding to raise additional funds for the people served by the foundation.



As a funder of last resort, the NVMHF fills the gap and moves individuals in treatment towards a safer, healthier lifestyle. NVMHF pay for goods or services that are part of their treatment plan when there is no funding available to pay for them. For more information about the foundation, visit novamentalhealth.org

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments