The Bailey’s Crossroads Seven Corners Revitalization Corporation (BC7RC) meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 21 at 6 p.m. at the Goodwin House (3400 S. Jefferson St., Falls Church).



The meeting will open with wine and cheese networking followed by a presentation of the Dementia Friendly Community Program, an overview of BC7RC’s plans for the second half of 2019 and will conclude with a guided tour of the Goodwin House West.

