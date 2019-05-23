BASIS Junior Scores Study Abroad Scholarship

Ethan Hsaio, junior at BASIS Independent McLean (BIM) earned the Junior Study Abroad Scholarship for his proficiency in the Spanish language and exemplary score on the National Spanish Examination.



The award with a value of over $3,500 is given to 24 high school students in the United States who demonstrate a high understanding of the Spanish language through their oral and written work whilst also performing well with high scores on the National Spanish Exam.



The 24 recipients will visit Madrid, Spain in July to study Spanish language and culture at the Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

