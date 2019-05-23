Gill Won’t Seek Re-Election, But New Candidate Files

Erin Gill.

Erin Gill, current chair of the Falls Church School Board, announced to the News-Press this week that she will not seek a second four-year term in this November’s election. On the other hand, Laura Taddeucci Downs has completed her filing with the City’s registrar to be on the ballot.

With 125 signatures of registered voters in Falls Church required by a June 11 deadline to run for the F.C. City Council or School Board this year, and with three of the seven seats on each body being contested, it is anticipated that those seeking to be on the ballot will be present in force at Monday’s Memorial Day Parade.

As of press time, to the News-Press’ knowledge, two of three of the City Council seats are being sought by incumbents and one of the three School Board seats

