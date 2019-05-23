Letters to the Editor: Kudos to F.C. School Board For Transgender Support

Letters to the Editor: May 23 – 29, 2019

Kudos to F.C. School Board For Transgender Support

Editor,

The Falls Church City School Board is to be applauded in their support for transgender students.

As a psychotherapist here in the City of Falls Church, where my sole focus is gender and neurodiversity, the most commonly reported barriers for gender diverse students include navigating the social and environmental barriers at school, such as bathrooms, locker rooms, and other “binary” spaces.

From the beginning, our school board involved stakeholders (Falls Church City Public School students, parents and the community) to ensure that the architectural design of our new George Mason High School building creates safe and inclusive spaces for students of all gender identities.

I am proud to be a part of a proactive community that takes the lead in promoting inclusiveness, equality and safety.

This important support from our board can be included alongside other important milestones in our history that promote equality, accessibility and inclusiveness, like Brown v. Board of Education in the 1950’s and the creation of curb ramps in the 1970s.

John Thomas

Falls Church

Businesses Won’t Succeed With Only Walkers & Bikers

Editor,

I concur with Barb Molino [Letters to the Editor, May 9 – 15, 2019] regarding the installation of bike racks vs. more parking. I noticed that since the paper came out, the racks were moved to the corner of Park and Pennsylvania, lessening the traffic hazard of the original location at the Panera corner. The distinct paucity of parking for all the businesses that have opened is causing headaches that will not be solved by adding bikes. People are routinely parking their vehicles with their hazard lights on in the entrance to the Lee Square Apartments, causing a hazard, rather than circle around looking for somewhere legal to park. Semis regularly double-park on W. Broad, put out cones and turn on their flashing lights, proceeding to foul up traffic for 20 minutes or more to make deliveries in the middle of rush hours.

Not supplying sufficient parking is some weird magical thinking that it will eliminate the use of cars. Businesses can’t succeed based on only having customers who can walk or bike to them.

Chris Raymond

Falls Church

I Support the Green New Deal & Yasmine Taeb

Editor,

“16 hours of darkness in Northern Virginia” That’s what we’d endure if legislators endorsed the goal of getting to 100 percent renewable power by 2030, so claims one of our local Alexandria politicians. He also claims the Green New Deal is just a “fashion statement” so not anything he could support. Apparently, he’s unfamiliar with the concept of energy storage or that the wind blows at night. He also claims the bill he championed last year mandates Dominion create 5000 Kw of solar and wind energy, but Virginia has no mandated renewable energy standard. Last year, I added solar panels and a Powerwall (large battery) to my home in Alexandria because no matter how hard I tried I could not educate certain politicians who continued to make silly, ill-informed comments like those above.

Over the last year my bills from Dominion have totaled $118.81, with all but $24.61 being the required fee to just be connected to the grid. But who can blame Dominion, they are just a corporation which has its sole goal — to make money. I blame us because we keep electing legislators who make these kind of ridiculous statements — and unfortunately some of us even applaud them when they do so. Northern Virginia may have an incredible number of smart people in it, but like all of us — we too can apparently be hoodwinked into believing that the only state senator who can meet our needs is Dick Saslaw. But I think no matter what a legislator has done in the past — if he makes statements which are so foolish that they could have come from our current White House, they no longer deserve our support. I will be supporting Yasmine Taeb who is running against Sen. Saslaw in the upcoming primary because she supports the Green New Deal, has taken the pledge to not accept any donations from fossil fuel companies or Dominion and is focused on doing her best to combat climate change. I hope you will join me.

Kathie Hoekstra

Alexandria

