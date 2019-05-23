Mah Jongg Class to be Held At Temple Rodef Shalom

A three-session spring afternoon Mah Jongg class for beginners will be held on Thursdays, May 30, June 6 and June 13 from 2 p.m – 5 p.m. at the Temple Rodef Shalom (2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church).



It is recommended to only register if you are prepared to play once a week for the initial months of the course: plan to attend all three sessions.

To join, the cost is $85 and includes nine hours of lessons along with the 2019 National Mah Jongg League Playing Card.



In order to register, send a check made payable Women of Temple Rodef Shalom, Temple Rodef Shalom, Attn: Renee Andrews. Include a personal email and phone addresses as well as home and cell phone numbers. The check will serve as the registration.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments