Stuart Alumni Honored on 2nd Team All-Conference

J.E.B. Stuart alumnus and Haverford College sophomore pitcher Nathan Bass was named to the Centennial Conference second team when postseason baseball awards were announced recently.



Bass was called upon for starting assignments with regularity for Haverford, taking the ball in the first inning five times against conference teams. Bass posted a 2-2 record in those outings, logging 28.2 innings pitched while registering a 2.83 ERA with 30 strikeouts. His strikeout total in conference games ranked third in the Centennial.



The Falls Church product was named Centennial Conference Pitcher of the Week on March 30 after holding Gettysburg to just three hits in seven shutout innings, striking out 12 in an 8-1 triumph for Haverford at Kannerstein Field.



Bass also twirled a gem in his final regular season contest against McDaniel, throwing seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out seven in an emphatic 11-0 win over the Green Terror as Haverford clinched a playoff berth.



The Fords reached the 20-win mark for the eighth time in the last 10 seasons and qualified for the Centennial Conference tournament for the 13th time in the last 15 years.



Haverford will now look forward to the release of All-Region awards, which are slated to be announced later this month.

