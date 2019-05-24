Bambino Babysitters Host Popsicles in the Park

Bambino Babysitters will be hosting a fun, free event located at the Cherry Hill Park pavilion ( 312 Park Ave, Falls Church) on Saturday May 25 from 10-11:30 a.m. Entertainment will be provided by Bach to Rock McLean and is geared toward ages 3-8.

Bambino is a babysitting app that connects local families to babysitters right in their own neighborhood. Stop by for singing, dancing and popsicles and be entered to win a raffle for Bambino apparel and a babysitting gift card!

For more information, visit www.Bambinoapp.com.

