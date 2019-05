The City of Falls Church Concert Band will perform twice on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019: at 10:45 a.m. at the City of Falls Church Memorial Day Ceremony in front of the Falls Church Community Center (223 Little Falls St, Falls Church), and at 12:30 p.m. in front of the City of Falls Church Parade Reviewing Stand at the intersection of Park Avenue and Little Falls Street.



For more information, contact Laura Berol at 571-488-0107 or lauramberol@gmail.com with any questions.

