Del. Danica Roem to Join ‘Stonewall 50’ Panel in F.C.

by FCNP.com

State Del. Danica Roem confirmed this week that she, as Virginia’s first transgender state delegate, will join the panel on Sunday, June 23 at 4 p.m. at the Falls Church Episcopal Church co-hosted by the Falls Church News-Press and Social Justice Committee of Falls Church on the subject of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising that launched the modern LGBT+ equal rights movement.

Roem will be joined on the panel by the F.C. School Board member Lawrence Webb, Falls Church Presbyterian Associate Minister Diane Maloney and the News-Press’ Nicholas Benton, with Lou Chibbaro, reporter for the Washington Blade, as moderator.

