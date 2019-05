Karma Yoga will be hosting free community Tai Chi practice every Sunday at 8 a.m. at the picnic shelter in Berman Park on the corner of Ellison St and Kent St. in the City of Falls Church.



A pay-by-donation Vinyasa yoga class will also be held every Sunday at noon at Karma Yoga (929 W Broad St Suite 101, Falls Church).

