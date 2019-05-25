American Legion to Hold Memorial Day Service

McLean Post 270 of the American Legion will be hosting their annual Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Garden at McLean High School, which can be found adjacent to the school’s flag poles and the Davidson Road main entrance. McLean High School principal Ellen Reilly and Fairfax County Police and Fire departments have been invited as special guests. Any and all are invited to attend, especially U.S. military veterans from Post 270 and around the area, as well as those who have fought in U.S. wars from World War II. The service will be followed by an open house reception at the Post Home (1355 Balls Hill Rd, McLean) from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Plenty of free parking will be available adjacent to the ceremony. For more information please contact Don Kimble, Post Adjutant, at 703-356-8259.

