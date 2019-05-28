Crime Report: Bicyclist Struck in F.C. Hit & Run

A car struck a bicyclist and fled the scene at the Lincoln Ave. and Great Falls St. intersection last Monday, according to the latest City of Falls Church crime report released today.

According to the report, the bicycle was crossing with the light and was struck by the vehicle which was turning right on red. Police report the driver stopped and spoke with the victim before fleeing the scene.

In other crime, a victim had a cell phone stolen from a purse at Eden Center, a man shoplifted numerous items from CD Cellar, a man stole a backpack from the Harris Teeter cafe and somebody egged a Jeep Wrangler on Lincoln Ave.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: May 20 – 26, 2019

Hit and Run, Lincoln Ave/Great Falls St, May 20, 5:20 PM, a biker crossing with the light was struck by a car turning right on red. Vehicle stopped briefly and spoke with the biker before fleeing the scene.

Fraud, 400 blk E Broad St, May 21, 8:58 AM, an attempted fraud was reported. Hit and Run, 200 blk N Virginia Ave, May 21, between 8:20 and 9 AM, a car parked on the street was hit by a white vehicle which left the scene.

Larceny-Pocket Picking, 6757-51 Wilson Blvd, May 21, 1:30 PM, victim reported a cell phone was taken from a purse somewhere between the Eden Center and Good Fortune Supermarket.

Drug Violation and DUI, 700 blk W Broad St, May 22, 1:04 AM, a female, 29, of Washington, DC, was arrested for felony Driving Under the Influence (3rd offense) and Possession of Marijuana.

Larceny-Shoplifting, 105 Park Ave (CD Cellar), May 22, between 12 and 12:10 PM, suspect described as a white male between 40-50 YOA, wearing a leather jacket took numerous items of value and left without paying. Last seen leaving the area in a white Infiniti. Investigation continues.

Larceny, 301 W Broad St (Harris Teeter Café), May 23, between 4:15 and 4:25 PM, an unknown suspect, described as a thin black man in his 20’s, took an unattended backpack containing items of value. Investigation continues.

Destruction of Property, 400 blk Lincoln Ave, May 23, 11:14 PM, unknown suspect driving a white Jeep Wrangler egged a house and four cars. Investigation continues.

Destruction of Property, 300 blk Park Ave, May 24, between 9 AM and 12:15 PM, an unknown suspect(s) smashed out the rear window of a gray Suburban.

Fraud-False Pretenses, 1100 blk W Broad St, May 24, 8:22 AM, an attempted fraud was reported.

Burglary-Residential 100 blk E Columbia St, May 25, 1:38 PM, officers responded to a burglary in progress call. A male, 33, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for Breaking and Entering.

Hit and Run, 6607 Wilson Blvd (BJ’s Wholesale), between 10 PM, May 24 and 5:24PM, May 25, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Driving Under the Influence, 7300 blk Lee Hwy, May 25, 10:43 PM, a male, 27, of Springfield, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 100 blk S Oak St, May 26, 8:28 PM, following a traffic stop, a male, 26, of Burke, VA, was arrested for Possession of THC Oil and Possession of Marijuana.

