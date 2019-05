THE CITY OF FALLS CHURCH’S annual Memorial Day Parade & Festival was welcomed by warm, breezy weather ushering in a idyllic event in the Little City. Don Beyer’s Fun Run (with a barefoot winner) had the day off to the races before veterans, family members and residents alike took some time to remember those who died protecting our freedoms. The parade capped off the afternoon with diverse dancers, public servants and, of course, the honorary Grand Marshal leading the way.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments