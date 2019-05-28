One More Page Features Popular Y.A Authors

One More Page Books, an independent, neighborhood-oriented bookstore, has a June event calendar that includes bestselling and critically-acclaimed Young Adult authors, some of which are local to the Northern Virginia area. Events are hosted at One More Page Books unless otherwise noted.

Saturday, June 1 at 3 p.m. — Ariel Kaplan will be reading from her novel, “We are the Perfect Girl,” a warm-hearted Young Adult retelling of Cyrano de Bergerac. This love letter to female friendship discusses women trying on a new identity to impress a guy.

Sunday, June 2 at 2 p.m. —One More Page Books welcomes back local Young Adult author Christina June to celebrate the release of her third novel, “No Place Like Here.” The premise of the novel is a modern twist on the story of Hansel and Gretel, Ashlyn finds herself at a remote, rustic team-building retreat center as her family life crumbles and she faces a summer full of challenges. Joining June will be Tiffany Schmidt (author of the “Bookish Boyfriends” series), and Katy Upperman, author of “The Impossibility of Us” and “How the Light Gets In.”

