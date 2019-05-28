Transportation Planning to Support F.C. Parking Update

The Transportation Planning Board of the National Capital Region has included support for a residential parking standards update by the City of Falls Church in its list of regional projects for the coming period. The effort is to “address overbuilding of parking and underinvestment in multi-modal transportation options,” according to the groups’ report.

The project will lead to revisions in the City’s Traffic Impact Analyses tables used to estimate potential traffic impacts of proposed land uses.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments