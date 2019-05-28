Tysons-Pimmit Library Hosts Summer Book Sale

Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) will be holding its quarterly book sale this weekend, May 31- June 2. There will be a diverse array of books and media for all ages and interests. Those who shop on the final day of the quarterly book sale will be able to purchase all items for half the original price; there will also be a special on that same day which offers customers to fill a bag of books for $10 per bag. On May 31, the book sale will run from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; on June 1, it will run from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday, June 2 it will run from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. For more information, call 703-790-4031, 703-338-3307 or contact tysonslibraryfriends@gmail.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments