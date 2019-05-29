McLean, Langley Dominate Cappies’ Awards

The 20th season of the Cappies, the region-wide program that recognizes and celebrates high school theater and journalism, saw 394 student critics from 60 member schools vote the 2018-2019 award recipients announced and honored at a sold-out gala in the concert hall at the Kennedy Center Monday night.

Big winners from the greater Falls Church area included the cast of the production of “Biloxi Blues,” winner of best play, produced at Langley High School, where Cole Sitilides won for lead actor in a play, Mark Bosset for supporting actor in a play, the “Big Six” for ensemble in a play.

From McLean High School Kristen Waagner won best lead actress in a play for her role in “Lord of the Flies,” and also as best graduating critic, the critics team won first place and the props team of Graydon Al-Khafaji, Nolan English, Blake A. Johnson and Rachel Kulp won for “Lord of the Flies.” Audrey Somerville of Bishop O’Connell won for best actress in a musical for her role in “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Nominees included George Mason High’s Mile Jackson for best male vocalist and Callie Russell and Ana Karin Iturralde for best sound crew in “Chicago.”

Among the presenters of the awards at the gala Monday were Falls Church School Board member Shawna Russell and the News-Press’ Nicholas Benton.

