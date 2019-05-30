Falls Church High Sports End Of Year Events Upcoming

With Falls Church High School’s (7521 Jaguar Trail, Falls Church) spring sports season winding down, FCHS announced its upcoming slate of events to finish off this school year and prepare for the next one.



The Jaguars’ Spring Sports Award Ceremony will be tonight at 7 p.m. at FCHS’s Spratley Auditorium. Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m.



Students who are interested in participating in a fall sport or who want to go to green days are encouraged to attend FCHS’s Sports Physical Night on Monday, June 3.



Students and parents can find out more information and sign up by visiting fcps.edu/athletic.preparticipation.screenings.

June 3 is also “Rising Freshmen Night,” where incoming freshmen will get a chance to learn about the different sports offered at FCHS and to meet the coaches.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments