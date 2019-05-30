Falls Church Looking for Part-Time Downtown & Park Coordinator

The City of Falls Church has a new part-time temporary hourly position available for a downtown and park coordinator. The newly created position will coordinate, manage, and program activities for a small area of the City’s downtown, including the revitalized municipal park on the north side of the 100 block of W. Broad Street.

Responsibilities will include managing the holiday tree lighting and street pole flower basket programs and coordinating activities and events for the park.

For details, including hours, salary, benefits, and qualifications, visit www.fallschurchva.gov/Downtown-and-Park-Coordinator.

