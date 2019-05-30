Longfellow Wins Governor’s Award of Education Excellence

Falls Church’s Longfellow Middle School was awarded the 2019 Governor’s Award of Education Excellence, it was announced by the office of Gov. Ralph Northam Wednesday. The Fairfax County Public School was one of only five in the state to achieve the highest Virginia Index of Performance honor, awarded to schools and school divisions that meet all state and federal achievement benchmarks and achieve all applicable excellence goals for elementary reading, enrollment in Algebra I by the eighth grade, enrollment in college-level courses, high school graduation, attainment of advanced diplomas, attainment of career and industry certifications, and participation in the Virginia Preschool Initiative.

Falls Church City Public Schools, George Mason High School, Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School and George C. Marshall High School were also recognized with the 2019 Board of Education Distinguished Achievement Award for meeting all state and federal benchmarks and made progress toward the goals of the Governor and Board of Education.

Eight school divisions and 175 schools earned the Distinguished Achievement Award.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments