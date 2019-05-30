Music Performance to Highlight New F.C. Park Opening

A new park in downtown Falls Church is set to debut in less than two weeks in the 100 block of West Broad Street. The small Little City park, located between Hunan Cafe and Hot N Juicy Crawfish, will feature a new stage and its opening will kick off with a Cue Recording-sponsored performance from Dusty Rose and Friends. The group features Rose on vocals and acoustic guitar, the Nighthawk’s Paul Bell on lead and rhythm guitar, Holly Montgomery on bass and Al William on saxophone.

The ensemble will perform on Monday, June 10 from 6 – 7 p.m. during the opening of the new park.

