New General Manager Takes Over F.C. Event Planning Co.

CSI DMC, an event management company headquartered in Falls Church, recently promoted A.J. Bownas, former CSI DMC director of event management to general manager of CSI Washington, D.C. Bownas’ promotion to general manager now puts him in the role of oversight and coordination for CSI DMC’s largest office and headquarters. For more information, visit csi-dmc.com.



Bownas, of Arlington, Va., brings confidence and analysis to his work with CSI DMC. With 15 years of event management experience, he is adept at visualizing the optimal flow of teams, equipment, guest traffic and scheduling and helps create manageable and cost effective event plans.



A native of England, Bownas spent eight years planning government meetings and the following three years producing fundraising galas and international trade missions. He began his career at CSI as a senior event manager, working hand-in-hand with clients and vendors to execute extensive events. Bownas was most recently the director of event management for the CSI DMC headquarters, managing 10 full-time event managers as well as more than 50 additional event and transportation.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments