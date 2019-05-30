This Week in Sports: Track & Field

(Photo: FCCPS Photo/Dawn Tarter)

LAST WEEK George Mason High School’s girls and boys track & field teams competed at the Region Championship hosted at East Rockingham High School. Mason will be sending a total of five relay teams and eight individual competitors to the 2A State meet to be held on Friday and Saturday, also at East Rock HS. Overall the girls team finished third with 82 points, only 4 points shy of runner-up. The boys finished in a tie for 9th with 20 points. The Mustangs had a total of nine All-Region performances and three Region first place finishers: Sarah Lambert (High Jump), Charlotte Crum (400m) and the Girls 4×400 Relay (Paula Cox, Lauren Baartz, Jo Sevier, Charlotte Crum).

