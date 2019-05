The morning’s fourth and fifth grade’s slots for Thomas Jefferson Elementary’s (601 S. Oak St., Falls Church) Field Day volunteers still have a dozen openings.



If any volunteers, whether parents, family friends or members of the community, are able to help from 8:50 – 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, they are encouraged to sign up at signupgenius.com/go/20f0d49afa92ca1f58-4th5th4.

